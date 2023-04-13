UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
885
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Seaview Lands for Sale in Antalya, Turkey
Clear all
54 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 050 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 374,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
5 780 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,041,100
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 219 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,122,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 180 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,661,700
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 176 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 692,400
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
3 000 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,355,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
3 126 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,683,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
609 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
Land in Gazipasha with the possibility of building a house and sea viewArea: Antalya, Alanya…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 290 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 715,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
542 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 308,000
Plot of land
Yesiloez, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 75,800
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
163 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,384,800
Beautiful land for constructionArea: Antalya, Alanya, BuiyukhasbahceDistance to the sea: 220…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 301 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
Land for construction in TepArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 4000Land with a …
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
5 000 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,355,000
Large plot in Tepa for developmentArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 5000Plot w…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 041 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,155,000
Land with excellent viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, BuiyukhasbahceDistance to the sea: 1700Land …
Plot of land
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 196,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
13 500 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 15,736,800
For sale Dream Island. A unique land plot with an island and with a commercial area in Bodru…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 722 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,210,000
Land for construction in BEKTAŞArea: Antalya, Alanya, BektashDistance to the sea: 1500The pl…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 722 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,210,000
Large land under construction with magnificent sea views in TepaArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeS…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
672 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 357,500
Plot of land for a villa with a chic view in İNCEKUMArea: Antalya, Alanya, InjekumDistance t…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 716 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,792,100
Payallar Land with Unfinished VillasArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarLand with unfinished vill…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 490 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 990,000
Land in Mahmutlar with sea and fortress viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to the…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
700 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 95,100
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
758 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 149,400
Land on the coast in UGRAKArea: Antalya, Alanya, UgrakDistance to the sea: 128IN 7 KM FROM A…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
800 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 163,000
Land in Demirtaş with sea viewArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the sea: 1700EARTH…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 344 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 325,900
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
719 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 401,900
Land in Kargicak with sea views. Suitable for Citizenship.Area: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakDis…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 069 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 407,000
Land in TEPE with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 26002.6…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
8 100 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 84,700
Land with beautiful sea and nature views in MAHMUTSEYDİArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutseidiDis…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map