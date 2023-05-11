Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Alanya

Pool Lands for sale in Alanya, Turkey

1 property total found
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 212 m²
Floor 4
€ 2,200,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir