Seaview Lands for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

19 properties total found
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 245,087
Stunning hilltop and sea views over Chalong Bay, an ideal location and plot size for buildin…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Price reduced to US$1,300,000! A gently sloping hillside land with wide panoramic 180 degree…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 2,650,671
High on a dramatic rocky headland featuring incredible and unobstructed sea and mountain vie…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 959,037
Only 4 minutes drive to Nai Harn Beach and depending on what is built, it is possible to hav…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 2,984,879
PAN6826: A unique and rare opportunity to acquire a large plot of land on the beach for deve…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 279,719
A gently sloping land with possible sea views in a mainly residential area a 3 minute walk t…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,518,475
A scenic plot, high up in the forested hills of Karon with magnificent views of the lush gre…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
PRICE REDUCED! With a top elevation of 67 sqm giving you great sunsets, refreshing views of …
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 759,237
High up on the hills of Karon, a sloping plot surrounded by mature trees and dense vegetatio…
Plot of land
Patong, Thailand
€ 932,397
A scenic, gently sloping land with amazing views over the Andaman Sea, just minutes away fro…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Panoramic views from the top of a gently sloping land surrounded by luxury villas, around 4 …
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,198,796
Sea view from the ground floor, stunning sea views from the second floor! Only a few metres …
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 490,764
Perfect for a condo project. Sea view from the ground floor, stunning sea views from the sec…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,044,708
MAI4997: The plot of land with ocean views for sale, with a total area of 6 Rai or 9.600 sq.…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 3,356,628
Absolute beach front land with 230 metres beach frontage, very near Intercontinental Koh Yao…
Plot of land
Patong, Thailand
€ 3,538,446
Uninterrupted views across Tri Trang Beach! This plot of land is slightly elevated from the …
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
HOT DEAL! MOTIVATED SELLER! NOW PRICED BELOW VALUATION! Massive priced reduction by the own…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 639,358
Water and electricity infrastructure in place. Public and private access road is already bui…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 932,397
Land for sale located just 250m from the Nai Thon Beach in Phuket and just 200m from the Pul…
