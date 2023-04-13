Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket

Seaview Lands for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

19 properties total found
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 245,087
Stunning hilltop and sea views over Chalong Bay, an ideal location and plot size for buildin…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Price reduced to US$1,300,000! A gently sloping hillside land with wide panoramic 180 degree…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 2,650,671
High on a dramatic rocky headland featuring incredible and unobstructed sea and mountain vie…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 959,037
Only 4 minutes drive to Nai Harn Beach and depending on what is built, it is possible to hav…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 2,984,879
PAN6826: A unique and rare opportunity to acquire a large plot of land on the beach for deve…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 279,719
A gently sloping land with possible sea views in a mainly residential area a 3 minute walk t…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,518,475
A scenic plot, high up in the forested hills of Karon with magnificent views of the lush gre…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
PRICE REDUCED! With a top elevation of 67 sqm giving you great sunsets, refreshing views of …
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 759,237
High up on the hills of Karon, a sloping plot surrounded by mature trees and dense vegetatio…
Plot of landin Patong, Thailand
Plot of land
Patong, Thailand
€ 932,397
A scenic, gently sloping land with amazing views over the Andaman Sea, just minutes away fro…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Panoramic views from the top of a gently sloping land surrounded by luxury villas, around 4 …
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,198,796
Sea view from the ground floor, stunning sea views from the second floor! Only a few metres …
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 490,764
Perfect for a condo project. Sea view from the ground floor, stunning sea views from the sec…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,044,708
MAI4997: The plot of land with ocean views for sale, with a total area of 6 Rai or 9.600 sq.…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 3,356,628
Absolute beach front land with 230 metres beach frontage, very near Intercontinental Koh Yao…
Plot of landin Patong, Thailand
Plot of land
Patong, Thailand
€ 3,538,446
Uninterrupted views across Tri Trang Beach! This plot of land is slightly elevated from the …
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
HOT DEAL! MOTIVATED SELLER!  NOW PRICED BELOW VALUATION! Massive priced reduction by the own…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 639,358
Water and electricity infrastructure in place. Public and private access road is already bui…
Plot of landin Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 932,397
Land for sale located just 250m from the Nai Thon Beach in Phuket and just 200m from the Pul…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir