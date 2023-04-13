Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Lands for sale in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 494,836
A terrific opportunity for developers, right beside an established road 5 minutes to Nai Tho…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 246,444
Are you looking for a luxurious tropical getaway with stunning beaches and world-class ameni…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 360,101
This nicely shaped land is a great investment opportunity to build one or several residences…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 245,087
Stunning hilltop and sea views over Chalong Bay, an ideal location and plot size for buildin…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 156,514
Located on the lower part of Rang Hill, facing north and with possible sea views. This 123 s…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Price reduced to US$1,300,000! A gently sloping hillside land with wide panoramic 180 degree…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
A flat land in a quiet residential area with distant mountain views, ideal for a villa devel…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 2,650,671
High on a dramatic rocky headland featuring incredible and unobstructed sea and mountain vie…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 572,102
PAN6871: The plot of land for sale with stunning sea views! Details: 4-2-93.10 Rai (7.472 sq…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 273,614
CHA6870: The plot of land for sale with panoramic sea views! Plot size: 4-2-54 Rai (7.016 sq…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 2,363,029
RAW6866: An individual plot of land is a rare find in a quiet residential area of Rawai. The…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Can be subdivided. A very large plot in a good location, close to Laguna and other community…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,243,699
KAM6851: A beautiful piece of land for sale, on the oceanfront in an elite residential compl…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 959,037
Only 4 minutes drive to Nai Harn Beach and depending on what is built, it is possible to hav…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 2,984,879
PAN6826: A unique and rare opportunity to acquire a large plot of land on the beach for deve…
Plot of land
Kathu, Thailand
€ 266,399
Up in the hills and right on the edges of the heart of Kathu. Far enough to have peace and q…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 410,421
KAM6808: The plot of land with an area of 3 Rai (4.800 sq.m.) with a magnificent sea view! I…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 159,839
In a quiet residential area, just round the back of a supermarket and only 900 meters to Cha…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 2,437,651
MAI6797: Plot of land with laundry on site! The laundry is located on two plots of 8 Rai 3 n…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,989,919
MAI6796: Plot of land for the construction of a hotel or a complex of villas! Total area - 2…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 7,462,197
MAI6795: Development land! Total land area - 19 Rai (30, 400 sq.m.) Plot size: 18-3-54.2 Rai…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 279,719
A gently sloping land with possible sea views in a mainly residential area a 3 minute walk t…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 2,131,193
A 5 minute walk to Tesco Lotus and a 5 minute drive to Bang Tao Beach. This 10 Rai 2 Ngan an…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 191,807
Not too big, not too small but just right. A good-sized plot in a good location, perfect for…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,518,475
A scenic plot, high up in the forested hills of Karon with magnificent views of the lush gre…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 92,847
A small plot of land in Bang Jo, next door to an established luxury estate, a 5 minute walk …
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Well priced and in a prime location, right in the heart of Rawai allowing easy access to com…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,318,321
PAT6777: Price for 1 Rai - 53.000.000 Baht. The plot of land for sale! Ideal for the constru…
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
PRICE REDUCED! With a top elevation of 67 sqm giving you great sunsets, refreshing views of …
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
€ 759,237
High up on the hills of Karon, a sloping plot surrounded by mature trees and dense vegetatio…
