Lands for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 5,500,000
There is currently a plan for the construction of the hotel. A great opportunity to translat…
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
We offer a plot for the construction of a private house with a delightful view of the Medit…
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 175,000
A plot of land in luxury urbanization located near the road leading to the "Cabo de la Nao" …
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 346 m²
€ 634,150
We offer you a plot of land with a modern style villa project. Basement - 140 m2 (living-d…
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 1,700,000
A beachfront development plot in a quiet and peaceful area of Havei. This plot can be bough…
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 1,075,000
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data!
Plot of land in Xabia Javea, Spain
Plot of land
Xabia Javea, Spain
€ 1,995,000
Constructible surface on the seashore in the quiet and peaceful district Havei - Kabo de la…
