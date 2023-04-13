Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 2
€ 367,500
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 350,000
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,900,000
Large area near the sea for sale in Cabo Roig, Oriuela Costa. This site is located near the …
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 38,000,000
Land for sale for development in Benidorm in the area of 1a Linea. The total area of 0.00 m2…
Plot of landin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
476 m²
€ 2,200,000
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,000,000
We offer a plot of 368 sq.m. in Oriuela Costa. Located on the second line from the sea withi…
Plot of landin Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
1 300 m²
€ 5,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Vilanova-i-la-Zheltru Plot near the beach Magnificent plot in Vilanova i …
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 330 m²
€ 2,000,000
On sale a large plot of 1270 m2 on the first line with sea views in Cabo Rog, Oriuela Costa.…
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 225,000
Plot of land in the exclusive urbanization of Altea Hills with stunning views of the Mediter…
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 2,405,250
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
Plot of landin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Plot of land
Alacant Alicante, Spain
€ 500,000
The existing hotel on the Mediterranean coast in Gandia is the northern pearl of the Costa …
