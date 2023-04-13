Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

5 properties total found
Plot of landin Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
€ 84,000
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
Plot of landin Catral, Spain
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
€ 126,000
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
Plot of landin el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Plot of land
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
€ 65,000
Plot of 12,000 m2 of land with the possibility of construction, at the foot of the road from…
Plot of landin Crevillent, Spain
Plot of land
Crevillent, Spain
2 bath 400 m²
€ 119,900
Very beautifully situated building plot of 16000m2 with views of mountains and the sea. …
Plot of landin Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
2 300 m²
€ 259,822
Building plot of 2300 m² in the city of Tangel near Alicante . Quiet location with mountain …
