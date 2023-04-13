Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain

Pool Lands for sale in Spain

14 properties total found
Plot of landin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
476 m²
€ 2,200,000
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
Plot of landin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 408 m²
€ 1,280,000
Excellent plot with project and building license, for sale in Marbesa, a prestigious beachsi…
Plot of landin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Plot of land
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
€ 547,000
Land with building permits located in La Mayrena, Marbella. Excellent views of the gr…
Plot of landin Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
€ 535,000
Land for the construction of a house, Palamos, Costa Brava, Spain. Land for sale with an ar…
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 570,000
Plot of landin Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€ 290,000
Plot of landin Lower Empordà, Spain
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 2,405,250
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
Plot of landin Valencian Community, Spain
Plot of land
Valencian Community, Spain
75 Number of rooms 3 000 m²
€ 1,950,150
A large land plot is being sold for the construction of a luxury residential complex locate…
Plot of landin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Plot of land
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
€ 547,000
Land with a building permit located in the area of ​ ​ La Mairena, Marbella. Excellent view…
Plot of landin Spain, Spain
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
400 m²
€ 600,000
A plot conveniently located in Calpe, with an amazing view of the sea and the Peñon de I…
Plot of landin Spain, Spain
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
€ 700,000
A plot of land is offered in an exclusive complex with security around the clock and bre…
Plot of landin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Plot of land
Alacant Alicante, Spain
€ 500,000
The existing hotel on the Mediterranean coast in Gandia is the northern pearl of the Costa …
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
€ 841,000
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir