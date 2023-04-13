UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Pool Lands for sale in Spain
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
476 m²
€ 2,200,000
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath
408 m²
€ 1,280,000
Excellent plot with project and building license, for sale in Marbesa, a prestigious beachsi…
Plot of land
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
€ 547,000
Land with building permits located in La Mayrena, Marbella. Excellent views of the gr…
Plot of land
Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
€ 535,000
Land for the construction of a house, Palamos, Costa Brava, Spain. Land for sale with an ar…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 570,000
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€ 290,000
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 2,405,250
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
Plot of land
Valencian Community, Spain
75 Number of rooms
3 000 m²
€ 1,950,150
A large land plot is being sold for the construction of a luxury residential complex locate…
Plot of land
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
€ 547,000
Land with a building permit located in the area of La Mairena, Marbella. Excellent view…
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
400 m²
€ 600,000
A plot conveniently located in Calpe, with an amazing view of the sea and the Peñon de I…
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
€ 700,000
A plot of land is offered in an exclusive complex with security around the clock and bre…
Plot of land
Alacant Alicante, Spain
€ 500,000
The existing hotel on the Mediterranean coast in Gandia is the northern pearl of the Costa …
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
€ 841,000
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
