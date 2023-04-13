Seaview Lands for Sale in Spain

UAE
50 properties total found
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 240 m²
€ 185,000
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 225,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you Land in Tamaimo in the south of Tenerife. The land itself …
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 71,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you Plot in Tamaimo in the south of Tenerife. The plot itself …
Plot of land
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
305 m²
€ 99,021
On sale three land plots in the city of Santiago de la Ribera in 800 measures from the sea. …
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
255 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 367,500
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 350,000
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
Plot of land
Serrania, Spain
€ 1,350,000
Residential plot with the project for 3 townhouses and building license paid. SEA VIEWS and …
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,900,000
Large area near the sea for sale in Cabo Roig, Oriuela Costa. This site is located near the …
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 38,000,000
Land for sale for development in Benidorm in the area of 1a Linea. The total area of 0.00 m2…
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
€ 490,000
Attractive plot (nr 22) with the SEA VIEW. An exclusive residential area Madroñal. In the ce…
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
469 m²
€ 80,000
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
476 m²
€ 2,200,000
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
Plot of land
Serrania, Spain
€ 1,050,000
Residential plot with the project to build 3 villas (600m² each) in Marbella center, walking…
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
350 m²
€ 105,308,000
Magnificent land located in Begur, between the coves of Aiguafreda and Sa Tuna among others.…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
960 m²
€ 1,152,000
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 600 m²
€ 195,000
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of 1600m…
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,000,000
We offer a plot of 368 sq.m. in Oriuela Costa. Located on the second line from the sea withi…
Plot of land
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
4 m²
€ 20,000,000
4 Plots in the tourist town of San Pol de Mar on the Costa Brava with sea and mountain views…
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
20 m²
€ 2,500,000
Land With Sea Views of 22,241 m2, of which 5,200 m2 are buildable, reaching a total buildabl…
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath
408 m²
€ 1,280,000
Excellent plot with project and building license, for sale in Marbesa, a prestigious beachsi…
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
€ 1,750,000
Excellent plot of 3012 m2 on an elevated street in the residential area of Paraiso Alto, Ben…
Plot of land
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
244 m²
€ 200,000
Plot of 831 square meters.m. in Spain, ready for the construction of a residential bu…
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 2,200,000
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 1,600,000
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 2,000,000
Plot of land for residential construction in the second line of the sea in the city o…
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 1,200,000
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
1 800 m²
€ 149,000
Plot with splendid views of the sea to the bay of Palamós in the urbanization of Mas Nou de …
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
7 bath
1 314 m²
€ 1,000,000
In Maravillas street, the highest street in La Reserva de Sotogrande, bordering a 15 m wide …
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
1 300 m²
€ 5,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Vilanova-i-la-Zheltru Plot near the beach Magnificent plot in Vilanova i …
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
€ 120,000
For sale plot of 1045 m2 for the construction of a house in the urbanization of Serra Brava,…
1
2
