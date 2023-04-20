Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà

Pool Lands for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€ 290,000
Plot of land in Lower Empordà, Spain
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir