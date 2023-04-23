Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia

Seaview Lands for Sale in Murcia, Spain

1 property total found
Plot of land in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Plot of land
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 305 m²
€ 99,021
On sale three land plots in the city of Santiago de la Ribera in 800 measures from the sea. …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir