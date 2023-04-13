UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Spain
22 properties total found
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 240 m²
€ 185,000
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
€ 84,000
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 225,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you Land in Tamaimo in the south of Tenerife. The land itself …
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 71,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you Plot in Tamaimo in the south of Tenerife. The plot itself …
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
€ 126,000
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
Plot of land
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
€ 65,000
Plot of 12,000 m2 of land with the possibility of construction, at the foot of the road from…
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
469 m²
€ 80,000
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
Plot of land
Crevillent, Spain
2 bath
400 m²
€ 119,900
Very beautifully situated building plot of 16000m2 with views of mountains and the sea. …
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
2 300 m²
€ 259,822
Building plot of 2300 m² in the city of Tangel near Alicante . Quiet location with mountain …
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
€ 1,750,000
Excellent plot of 3012 m2 on an elevated street in the residential area of Paraiso Alto, Ben…
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
7 bath
1 314 m²
€ 1,000,000
In Maravillas street, the highest street in La Reserva de Sotogrande, bordering a 15 m wide …
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
€ 120,000
For sale plot of 1045 m2 for the construction of a house in the urbanization of Serra Brava,…
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
€ 145,000
Land for sale for the construction of a house in the prestigious and green-fed urbanization …
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Land for sale for construction with an area of 2096 m2, located in the quiet and green urban…
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
€ 150,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green urbanization of Mas Palli, municipality of Kalonge, Cos…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
€ 750,000
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€ 290,000
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
€ 750,000
A plot of land is proposed for sale, the area of which is 32,000 square meters. The Costa…
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
400 m²
€ 600,000
A plot conveniently located in Calpe, with an amazing view of the sea and the Peñon de I…
