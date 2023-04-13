Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Spain

22 properties total found
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 240 m²
€ 185,000
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
Plot of landin Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
€ 84,000
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
Plot of landin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 225,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you Land in Tamaimo in the south of Tenerife. The land itself …
Plot of landin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 71,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you Plot in Tamaimo in the south of Tenerife. The plot itself …
Plot of landin Catral, Spain
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
€ 126,000
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
Plot of landin el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Plot of land
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
€ 65,000
Plot of 12,000 m2 of land with the possibility of construction, at the foot of the road from…
Plot of landin Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
469 m²
€ 80,000
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
Plot of landin Crevillent, Spain
Plot of land
Crevillent, Spain
2 bath 400 m²
€ 119,900
Very beautifully situated building plot of 16000m2 with views of mountains and the sea. …
Plot of landin Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
2 300 m²
€ 259,822
Building plot of 2300 m² in the city of Tangel near Alicante . Quiet location with mountain …
Plot of landin Benahavis, Spain
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
€ 1,750,000
Excellent plot of 3012 m2 on an elevated street in the residential area of Paraiso Alto, Ben…
Plot of landin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
7 bath 1 314 m²
€ 1,000,000
In Maravillas street, the highest street in La Reserva de Sotogrande, bordering a 15 m wide …
Plot of landin Serra Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
€ 120,000
For sale plot of 1045 m2 for the construction of a house in the urbanization of Serra Brava,…
Plot of landin Serra Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
€ 145,000
Land for sale for the construction of a house in the prestigious and green-fed urbanization …
Plot of landin Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Land for sale for construction with an area of 2096 m2, located in the quiet and green urban…
Plot of landin Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
€ 150,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green urbanization of Mas Palli, municipality of Kalonge, Cos…
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Plot of landin Spain, Spain
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
€ 750,000
Plot of landin Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€ 290,000
Plot of landin Lower Empordà, Spain
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Plot of landin Spain, Spain
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
€ 750,000
A plot of land is proposed for sale, the area of which is 32,000 square meters. The Costa…
Plot of landin Spain, Spain
Plot of land
Spain, Spain
400 m²
€ 600,000
A plot conveniently located in Calpe, with an amazing view of the sea and the Peñon de I…
