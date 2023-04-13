Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Seaview Lands for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

5 properties total found
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 350,000
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 38,000,000
Land for sale for development in Benidorm in the area of 1a Linea. The total area of 0.00 m2…
Plot of landin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
476 m²
€ 2,200,000
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 225,000
Plot of land in the exclusive urbanization of Altea Hills with stunning views of the Mediter…
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 2,405,250
DescriptionA rare opportunity to purchase this unique land plot with a total area of 5345m2,…
