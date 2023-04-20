UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
l Alfas del Pi
Lands for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 210,000
Corner plot of one thousand three hundred square meters, in which one can be built from one …
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
476 m²
€ 2,200,000
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
460 m²
€ 650,000
You can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company in this facility / p…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 800,000
A stunning object overlooking the mountains, located in a beautiful corner of Spain.Here you…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 150,000
We offer a plot for the construction of a villa in a beautiful and quiet area. Developed inf…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 106,000
We offer the remarkable equal land plot in La Noussia. Is locateded the quiet district for …
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 169,000
We offer a flat plot of land in La Nusiya. The property is located in a picturesque area ove…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 165,000
We present to your attention a large flat plot in La Nusia with sea and mountain views. The …
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 320,000
We offer you a building plot in La Nusia. This proposal makes it possible to build exactly w…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 72,140
We offer a beautiful land located in a quiet location
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
The present proposal may also be considered as an option to purchase a plot with a house for…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 291,000
We offer a quiet villa between La Nusia and Benidorm. The villa includes: a spacious livi…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
310 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 294,900
We offer an excellent villa for those who dream of silence and privacy, surrounded by beauti…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
180 m²
€ 299,000
We offer an excellent country house in the wonderful district Alfas del Pi and in 10 minute…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 1,290,000
Especially for you we offer a wonderful flat plot of land! Located just two minutes from all…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 825,000
We bring to your attention the wonderful site! Is equipped with electricity and water is c…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 6,500,000
Fascinating site! Is locateded in only one kilometer from the city of Benidorm. On the sit…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 315,000
Especially for you we offer the magnificent site! Is locateded in the wonderful place with …
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 730,000
Welcome to the wonderful flat plot with stunning sea views! It can be used for the construct…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 750,000
You can buy and build a property with the participation of our company. In the Spanish const…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 557,200
We offer the land plot overlooking mountains in La Noussia. Building of the site according …
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 165,000
Especially for you we offer a flat plot in the most popular area of Alfas del Pi! Located a …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map