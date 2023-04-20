Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. l Alfas del Pi

Lands for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

22 properties total found
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 210,000
Corner plot of one thousand three hundred square meters, in which one can be built from one …
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
476 m²
€ 2,200,000
In one of the most exclusive places on the Costa Brava, La Gavina, at the foot of the beauti…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 460 m²
€ 650,000
You can buy and build real estate with the participation of our company in this facility / p…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 800,000
A stunning object overlooking the mountains, located in a beautiful corner of Spain.Here you…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 150,000
We offer a plot for the construction of a villa in a beautiful and quiet area. Developed inf…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 106,000
We offer the remarkable equal land plot in La Noussia. Is locateded the quiet district for …
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 169,000
We offer a flat plot of land in La Nusiya. The property is located in a picturesque area ove…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 165,000
We present to your attention a large flat plot in La Nusia with sea and mountain views. The …
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 320,000
We offer you a building plot in La Nusia. This proposal makes it possible to build exactly w…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 72,140
We offer a beautiful land located in a quiet location
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
The present proposal may also be considered as an option to purchase a plot with a house for…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 291,000
We offer a quiet villa between La Nusia and Benidorm. The villa includes: a spacious livi…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 310 m² Number of floors 3
€ 294,900
We offer an excellent villa for those who dream of silence and privacy, surrounded by beauti…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 299,000
We offer an excellent country house in the wonderful district Alfas del Pi and in 10 minute…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 1,290,000
Especially for you we offer a wonderful flat plot of land! Located just two minutes from all…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 825,000
We bring to your attention the wonderful site! Is equipped with electricity and water is c…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 6,500,000
Fascinating site! Is locateded in only one kilometer from the city of Benidorm. On the sit…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 315,000
Especially for you we offer the magnificent site! Is locateded in the wonderful place with …
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 730,000
Welcome to the wonderful flat plot with stunning sea views! It can be used for the construct…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 750,000
You can buy and build a property with the participation of our company. In the Spanish const…
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 557,200
We offer the land plot overlooking mountains in La Noussia. Building of the site according …
Plot of land in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 165,000
Especially for you we offer a flat plot in the most popular area of Alfas del Pi! Located a …
