Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Lands for sale in l Alcoia, Spain

1 property total found
Plot of land in Tibi, Spain
Plot of land
Tibi, Spain
797 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hurry to get the parcel under construction of country house! House area can make 797 sq.m.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir