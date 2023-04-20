Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 35,000
The plot is rectangular and flat, fenced around the perimeter and with an automatic gate at …
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 140,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 60,000
Land for development in Elce ID D12226
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 68,250
Land for development in Elce ID D12502
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 105,000
Land for development in Elce ID D12778
Plot of land in Crevillent, Spain
Plot of land
Crevillent, Spain
2 bath 400 m²
€ 119,900
Very beautifully situated building plot of 16000m2 with views of mountains and the sea. …
