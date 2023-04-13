Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Lands for sale in Catalonia, Spain

5 properties total found
Plot of landin Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
€ 535,000
Land for the construction of a house, Palamos, Costa Brava, Spain. Land for sale with an ar…
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 570,000
Plot of landin Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€ 290,000
Plot of landin Lower Empordà, Spain
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
€ 841,000
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
