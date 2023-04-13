Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia

Seaview Lands for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

24 properties total found
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 240 m²
€ 185,000
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
Plot of landin Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
469 m²
€ 80,000
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
Plot of landin Begur, Spain
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
350 m²
€ 105,308,000
Magnificent land located in Begur, between the coves of Aiguafreda and Sa Tuna among others.…
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
960 m²
€ 1,152,000
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 600 m²
€ 195,000
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of ​​1600m…
Plot of landin Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
4 m²
€ 20,000,000
4 Plots in the tourist town of San Pol de Mar on the Costa Brava with sea and mountain views…
Plot of landin Begur, Spain
Plot of land
Begur, Spain
20 m²
€ 2,500,000
Land With Sea Views of 22,241 m2, of which 5,200 m2 are buildable, reaching a total buildabl…
Plot of landin Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 1,600,000
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
Plot of landin Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 2,200,000
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
Plot of landin Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 1,200,000
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
Plot of landin Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 2,000,000
Plot of land for residential construction in the second line of the sea in the city o…
Plot of landin Lower Empordà, Spain
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
1 800 m²
€ 149,000
Plot with splendid views of the sea to the bay of Palamós in the urbanization of Mas Nou de …
Plot of landin Serra Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
€ 120,000
For sale plot of 1045 m2 for the construction of a house in the urbanization of Serra Brava,…
Plot of landin Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
920 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 570,000
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Plot of landin Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 44,000
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Plot of landin Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 1,700,000
Plot of landin Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 900,000
Land for the construction of a residential building in the Sa Conca beach area of ​ ​ Sagar…
Plot of landin Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 1,700,000
Land in the second line of the sea in the urbanization of Punta Brava of the city of Sant F…
Plot of landin Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 500,000
Land for residential construction in the elite urbanization of Cala San Frances of Blanes. …
Plot of landin Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 210,000
Land for residential construction in the beautiful urbanization of the Font de Sant Jo…
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
€ 841,000
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir