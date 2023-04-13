Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

10 properties total found
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 240 m²
€ 185,000
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
Plot of landin Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
469 m²
€ 80,000
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
Plot of landin Serra Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
€ 120,000
For sale plot of 1045 m2 for the construction of a house in the urbanization of Serra Brava,…
Plot of landin Serra Brava, Spain
Plot of land
Serra Brava, Spain
€ 145,000
Land for sale for the construction of a house in the prestigious and green-fed urbanization …
Plot of landin Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Land for sale for construction with an area of 2096 m2, located in the quiet and green urban…
Plot of landin Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
€ 150,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green urbanization of Mas Palli, municipality of Kalonge, Cos…
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Plot of landin Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
€ 290,000
Plot of landin Lower Empordà, Spain
Plot of land
Lower Empordà, Spain
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
Plot of landin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
