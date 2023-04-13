Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia

Lake Lands for sale in Catalonia, Spain

1 property total found
Plot of landin Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Land for sale for construction with an area of 2096 m2, located in the quiet and green urban…
Realting.com
Go