Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Castell-Platja d Aro

Pool Lands for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 570,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
€ 841,000
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
Realting.com
Go