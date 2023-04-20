Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Castell-Platja d Aro

Lands for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 240 m²
€ 185,000
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
960 m²
€ 1,152,000
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 579 m²
€ 850,000
Excellent land located between the towns of Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Just 5 minute…
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 600 m²
€ 195,000
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of ​​1600m…
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
336 m²
€ 280,000
Good plot in the town of Castell-Platja d’Aro, in a quiet residential area of ​​new construc…
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
33 500 m²
€ 2,350,000
Plot on the Costa Brava, in the tourist town of Platja d’Aro. The land is located in a prest…
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 200 m²
€ 1,600,000
We have 3 plots for sale of 1200m2 each in the town of S’agaró. Located in one of the best r…
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 582 m²
€ 7,514,222
Land area: 5,582 m2 (2,711 m2 and 2,871 m2) The plots are located 5 minutes walk from the se…
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 420 m²
€ 1,750,000
PLOT REPORT IN S’AGARÓ. Plot area: 2420.26m2  Maximum buildable area 0.75 m2xm2 land: 1815.…
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Price on request
Plot of 1130 m2, fenced with sea views with very little slope is located in the Mas Palli ur…
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
536 m²
€ 520,000
Large plot in Sant Pol (Sant Feliu de Guíxols). Located in a quiet and sought-after area of …
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 630,000
576 m2 plot for sale at the entrance of Castell-Platja d’Aro. The property has the condition…
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 570,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
€ 841,000
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
Realting.com
Go