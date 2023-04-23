Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Calonge

Lands for sale in Calonge, Spain

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Calonge, Spain
1 130 m²
€ 175,000
Fully fenced plot for sale with sea views. It also has very little slope, a remarkably flat …
Plot of land in Calonge, Spain
Plot of land
Calonge, Spain
1 272 m²
€ 180,000
Land located in the town of Calonge with a total area of ​​1272m2 with beautiful mountain vi…
