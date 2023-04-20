Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona

Seaview Lands for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

1 property total found
Plot of land in Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
4 m²
€ 20,000,000
4 Plots in the tourist town of San Pol de Mar on the Costa Brava with sea and mountain views…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir