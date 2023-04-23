Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Extremadura
  4. Badajoz

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Badajoz, Spain

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 225,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you Land in Tamaimo in the south of Tenerife. The land itself …
Plot of land in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 71,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you Plot in Tamaimo in the south of Tenerife. The plot itself …
Plot of land in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
7 bath 1 314 m²
€ 1,000,000
In Maravillas street, the highest street in La Reserva de Sotogrande, bordering a 15 m wide …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir