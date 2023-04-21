Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Gorodetsky District
  5. Zinyakovskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
3 000 m²
€ 19,000
For sale a plot of 30 acres on the lake is located in the KP Nikolino field near the village…
Plot of land in Zarubino, Russia
Plot of land
Zarubino, Russia
3 100 m²
€ 6,706
cadastral number 52: 15: 0150147: 939,
Plot of land in Zarubino, Russia
Plot of land
Zarubino, Russia
1 900 m²
€ 5,588
Land of settlements, permitted use - for conducting personal subsidiary plots, personnel num…
