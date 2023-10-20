Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Russia
  4. Vysokovskoe selskoe poselenie

Lands for sale in Vysokovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Vysokovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Vysokovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
For sale land plot of 96,52 acres — Torzhoksky district, sp Vysotkovskoye, next to the villa…
€4,819
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir