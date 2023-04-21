Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vyborgsky District
  5. Vyborg

Lands for sale in Vyborg, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Vyborg, Russia
Plot of land
Vyborg, Russia
€ 144,173
Art. 23564539 Dear buyer / investor! In the central district of. Vyborg, not far from the Vy…
Plot of land in Vyborg, Russia
Plot of land
Vyborg, Russia
€ 254,259
Art. 14702574 Dear buyer, A rare offer is proposed! The site is on a hill from where you hav…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir