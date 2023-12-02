Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Russia
  4. Vorotynsky District

Lands for sale in Vorotynsky District, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Fokino, Russia
Plot of land
Fokino, Russia
Area 382 m²
€42,160
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mihaylovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Mihaylovskoe, Russia
Area 1 700 m²
Land for sale in a picturesque place. To the Volga river 5 minutes
€2,571
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir