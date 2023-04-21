Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Sosnovsky District
  5. Vitkulovskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Vitkulovskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Vitkulovskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Vitkulovskiy selsovet, Russia
2 500 m²
€ 4,129
For sale is an even section of 25 acres with foundation in the village of Gladkovo, Sosnovsk…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir