Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Verevskoe selskoe poselenie

Lands for sale in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 156,467
Art. 39557663 Just a few kilometers from. Gatchina, on the first line of the Leningrad high…
Plot of land in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 23,470
Art. 28631303 Cottage village « Rodnik » is located in the Gatchinsky district of the Lenin…
Plot of land in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 189,996
Art. 49823149 Land for sale in the area of 15 hectares, the finished business of Ecoferma …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir