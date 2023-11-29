Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Russia
  4. Tver Oblast

Lands for sale in Tver Oblast, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Zubtsov, Russia
Plot of land
Zubtsov, Russia
Area 1 567 000 m²
Unique Investment Opportunity: 156.7 Hectares in a Prime Location in Pogoreloe Gorodishche, …
€1,25M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vysokovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Vysokovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
For sale land plot of 96,52 acres — Torzhoksky district, sp Vysotkovskoye, next to the villa…
€4,830
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir