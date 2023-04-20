Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District

Lands for sale in Tusina District, Russia

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 12,964
Art. 41857429 Dear customer! Take a look at the site in excellent transport accessibility. …
Plot of land in Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,365
Art. 41655570 Dear customer! Hurry up to purchase a site for a superaction - the price per …
Plot of land in Ladoga, Russia
Plot of land
Ladoga, Russia
€ 26,823
Art. 45949967. KP Lyubimovo, a section of even shape, GAZ, WODA, ELECTRICITY were brought to…
Plot of land in Fornosovo, Russia
Plot of land
Fornosovo, Russia
€ 14,529
Offered for sale plot of 12 hundred. for people who prefer silence, fresh air, forest, life …
Plot of land in Lisinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Lisinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 1,118
Plot of land in Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 13,970
Plot of land in Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,365
Land for sale, 12 acres for summer construction. Garden plot near the town of Korkino, Tosne…
Plot of land in Lyuban, Russia
Plot of land
Lyuban, Russia
€ 10,729
Land for sale 11 hectares in. Luban in the Leningrad region. The location is in an inhabited…
Plot of land in Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 1,005,859
Art. 9935274 Hello dear buyer! A land plot is proposed in the Tosnensky district, the Fedo…
Plot of land in Lyuban, Russia
Plot of land
Lyuban, Russia
€ 8,270
Land for sale 12 acres of IZHS on. Luban. The plot is located at the entrance to the city, t…
Plot of land in Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 4,918
Land for sale, 12 acres for summer construction. Gardening plot near the town of Korkino, To…
Plot of land in Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 19,000
Plot of land in Annolovo, Russia
Plot of land
Annolovo, Russia
€ 72,645
Art. 19561340 Dear customer! Industrial land for sale in the village of & nbsp; Fedorovskoye…
Plot of land in Annolovo, Russia
Plot of land
Annolovo, Russia
€ 72,645
Art. 19561184 Dear customer! Industrial land for sale in & nbsp; Fedorovskoye. Plot of 5…
Plot of land in Ladoga, Russia
Plot of land
Ladoga, Russia
€ 30,189
Art. 17963900 Hello!Spacious IZHS with electricity and gas just 15 minutes from the city, ne…
Plot of land in Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 214,583
Art. 4033974 We present to your attention a land plot of 27 hectares in the Tosnensky distr…
Plot of land in Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 277,170
Art. 4034198 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a land plot of 30 hectares in the Tosn…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir