Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Tusina District
Lands for sale in Tusina District, Russia
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 12,964
Art. 41857429 Dear customer! Take a look at the site in excellent transport accessibility. …
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,365
Art. 41655570 Dear customer! Hurry up to purchase a site for a superaction - the price per …
Plot of land
Ladoga, Russia
€ 26,823
Art. 45949967. KP Lyubimovo, a section of even shape, GAZ, WODA, ELECTRICITY were brought to…
Plot of land
Fornosovo, Russia
€ 14,529
Offered for sale plot of 12 hundred. for people who prefer silence, fresh air, forest, life …
Plot of land
Lisinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 1,118
Plot of land
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 13,970
Plot of land
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,365
Land for sale, 12 acres for summer construction. Garden plot near the town of Korkino, Tosne…
Plot of land
Lyuban, Russia
€ 10,729
Land for sale 11 hectares in. Luban in the Leningrad region. The location is in an inhabited…
Plot of land
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 1,005,859
Art. 9935274 Hello dear buyer! A land plot is proposed in the Tosnensky district, the Fedo…
Plot of land
Lyuban, Russia
€ 8,270
Land for sale 12 acres of IZHS on. Luban. The plot is located at the entrance to the city, t…
Plot of land
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 4,918
Land for sale, 12 acres for summer construction. Gardening plot near the town of Korkino, To…
Plot of land
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 19,000
Plot of land
Annolovo, Russia
€ 72,645
Art. 19561340 Dear customer! Industrial land for sale in the village of & nbsp; Fedorovskoye…
Plot of land
Annolovo, Russia
€ 72,645
Art. 19561184 Dear customer! Industrial land for sale in & nbsp; Fedorovskoye. Plot of 5…
Plot of land
Ladoga, Russia
€ 30,189
Art. 17963900 Hello!Spacious IZHS with electricity and gas just 15 minutes from the city, ne…
Plot of land
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 214,583
Art. 4033974 We present to your attention a land plot of 27 hectares in the Tosnensky distr…
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 277,170
Art. 4034198 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a land plot of 30 hectares in the Tosn…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map