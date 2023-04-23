Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Taickoe gorodskoe poselenie

Lands for sale in Taickoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Taytsy, Russia
Plot of land
Taytsy, Russia
€ 127,239
Art. 34372124 Selling land for construction! Land of settlements for residential developmen…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir