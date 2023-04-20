Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug

Lands for sale in Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Plot of land
Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
€ 29,058
EXCELLENT PROPOSAL FOR THE BULTIAN SEA BLACK!!! WITH GAS, ELECTRICITY, FUDAMENT!!! Beautiful…
Plot of land in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Plot of land
Svetlogorsk, Russia
€ 17,882
I will sell a plot in a new village on the seashore, Square: 10 acres A quiet place for rela…
Plot of land in Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Plot of land
Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
€ 32,411
Beautiful views, a sandy beach and all this within walking distance of the sea, 250 meters. …
