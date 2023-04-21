Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Lands for sale in Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Novosaratovka, Russia
Plot of land
Novosaratovka, Russia
€ 641,684
Art. 24295848 Hello, dear Buyer! We offer you the most promising plot of land for the opera…
Plot of land in poselok imeni Sverdlova, Russia
Plot of land
poselok imeni Sverdlova, Russia
€ 122,757
Art. 3356474 Unique offer! Land for sale directly on the banks of the Neva. 1 coastline. …
