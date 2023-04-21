Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Semenovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Fundrikovo, Russia
Plot of land
Fundrikovo, Russia
600 m²
€ 2,235
On sale land 6 acres in d. Fundrikovo Semenovsky district of Nizhny Novgorod region. The vil…
Plot of land in Shaldezh, Russia
Plot of land
Shaldezh, Russia
12 119 m²
€ 21,872
I propose to buy land for agricultural purposes 121 hectares of SEC "Labor "
Plot of land in Fundrikovo, Russia
Plot of land
Fundrikovo, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 2,235
I sell the plot, in the middle of the residential village, the road to the site, a pillar wi…
