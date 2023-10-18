Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Russia
  4. Rostov-on-Don

Lands for sale in Rostov-on-Don, Russia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Plot of land
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 3 m²
For sale plot on the street. Facade. The plot is clean and without any buildings. Small comm…
€9,800
Plot of land in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Plot of land
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 5 m²
A flat plot at a bargain price. Location Nizhnetemernitsky district. nearby are long-built…
€10,889
Plot of land in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Plot of land
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 5 m²
The plot is located in a great location, flat 20 * 25. All communications on the site, gas i…
€38,113
Plot of land in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Plot of land
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 3 m²
For sale divided area, surveying done. The plot is clean without buildings and slopes, fence…
€9,023
Plot of land in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Plot of land
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 5 m²
For sale plot of 5 acres in the area of lege artis, the plot is flat, clean fenced. Access t…
€21,779
Plot of land in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Plot of land
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 6 m²
Clean plot, Light, Water, Gas-inter. Great place, nearby stop, shop.TRADE
€4,667
Plot of land in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Plot of land
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 6 m²
A plot of angular 6.1 acres of land with an unfinished house, the first floor of 90m2, the f…
€38,891
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir