Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. North Caucasus Federal District

Pool Lands for sale in Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Ladoga, Russia
Plot of land
Ladoga, Russia
€ 28,714
Plot of land in Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Plot of land
Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
€ 34,697
Plot of land in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 15,195
Plot of land in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 11,845
Plot of land in Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 32,304
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 57,194
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 45,398
Plot of land in Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
Plot of land
Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,871
Plot of land in Eldigino, Russia
Plot of land
Eldigino, Russia
€ 884,692
Plot of land in Voyskovicy, Russia
Plot of land
Voyskovicy, Russia
€ 29,313
Plot of land in Irinovka, Russia
Plot of land
Irinovka, Russia
€ 945,185
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
Area 900 m²
€ 6,437
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir