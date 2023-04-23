Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Rabotkinskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Rabotkinskiy selsovet, Russia

21 property total found
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
800 m²
€ 5,056
I sell land 814 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for in…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 7,358
I sell land 1230 sqm in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district. Permitted use of - for …
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,445
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
800 m²
€ 4,990
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
800 m²
€ 4,962
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,940
I sell land 793 sq.m. in the village of Ceszhenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for i…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,918
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,890
I sell land 784 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for individ…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,863
I sell land 779 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for indi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,841
I sell land 775 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for individ…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 8,763
I sell land 1484 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,561
I sell land 1086 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for i…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
900 m²
€ 5,953
I sell land 976 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for individ…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
900 m²
€ 5,787
I sell land 946 sq.m. in the village of Ceszhenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 8,331
I sell land 1406 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indivi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,351
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 100 m²
€ 6,970
I sell land 1160 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indivi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 100 m²
€ 6,827
I sell land 1134 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,096
I sell land 1002 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,107
I sell land 1004 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indivi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 100 m²
€ 6,998
I sell land 1165 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indi…
Realting.com
Go