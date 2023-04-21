Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Volosovsky District
  5. Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie

Lands for sale in Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 2,794
Urgent. For sale an excellent plot in the village of Limozha 8 hundred. The plot is well-gr…
Plot of land in Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 7,265
