  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Pervomayskoe

Lands for sale in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 94,998
Plot of land in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 502,929
Object code in the Agency's database: 259 - 209, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Milyukovo. …
Plot of land in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 167,643
Object code in the Agency's database: 259-208, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Milyukovo. …
Plot of land in Ptichnoye, Russia
Plot of land
Ptichnoye, Russia
€ 385,579
Object code in the Agency's database: 412-124, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Imperial KP (R…
Plot of land in Fominskoye, Russia
Plot of land
Fominskoye, Russia
€ 539,811
The object code in the Agency's database: 124-305, Kaluga highway, 14 km from the Moscow Rin…
