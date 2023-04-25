Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Filimonkovskoe

Lands for sale in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Pushkino, Russia
Plot of land
Pushkino, Russia
€ 2,441,248
Object code in the Agency's database: 102-813, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Belgian Villa…
Plot of land in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€ 909,920
Plot of land in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€ 282,963
The object code in the Agency's database: 403-726, Kiev highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring R…
Plot of land in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€ 107,082
Object code in agency base 514-709, Kaluzhsky Highway, 17 km from MKAD, Pevochy KP (Klokovo)…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir