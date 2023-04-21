Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 12,964
Art. 41857429 Dear customer! Take a look at the site in excellent transport accessibility. …
Plot of land in Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,365
Art. 41655570 Dear customer! Hurry up to purchase a site for a superaction - the price per …
Plot of land in Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 277,170
Art. 4034198 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a land plot of 30 hectares in the Tosn…
