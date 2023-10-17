Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Russia
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug

Lands for sale in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

10 properties total found
Plot of land in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€203,651
Plot of land in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€339,419
Plot of land in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€407,303
Plot of land in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-124, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
€775,815
Plot of land in poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
Object code in the Agency's database: 585-302, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, Gorodishche. …
€678,838
Plot of land in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Object code in the Agency's database: 102-813, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Belgian Villa…
€2,23M
Plot of land in poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Object code in the Agency's database: 220-736, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP (…
€846,573
Plot of land in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€795,210
Plot of land in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
The object code in the Agency's database: 124-305, Kaluga highway, 14 km from the Moscow Rin…
€546,465
Plot of land in poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
The object code in the Agency's database: 403-726, Kiev highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring R…
€247,291
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir