Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Novolikeevskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 600 m²
€ 16,740
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir