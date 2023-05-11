Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. North Caucasus Federal District

Pool Lands for sale in North Caucasus Federal District, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 50,067
Plot of land in Shulgino, Russia
Plot of land
Shulgino, Russia
€ 1,746,822
Plot of land in Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Plot of land
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
€ 137,590
Plot of land in Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 282,985
Plot of land in Luzhki, Russia
Plot of land
Luzhki, Russia
€ 283,859
Plot of land in Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
€ 20,220
Plot of land in Pereslavskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Pereslavskoe, Russia
€ 95,715
Plot of land in Polessky District, Russia
Plot of land
Polessky District, Russia
€ 68,795
Plot of land in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 155,537
Plot of land in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 24,527
Plot of land in Borskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Borskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 227,084
Plot of land in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Plot of land
Saint Petersburg, Russia
€ 1,076,793
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir