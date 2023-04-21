Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Käkisalmi District
  5. Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie

Lands for sale in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 167,643
Art. 33292305 Dear Buyer, we offer to purchase a real pearl of the natural landscape of the…
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 167,643
Art. 30381896 Ideal for recreation and agrotourism! For sale single land 7 hectares. With i…
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 167,643
Art. 30134769 A unique land plot for sale with its lake near Vuoksa is for sale. Land Area 7…
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 894,097
Art. 19261636 Land for sale 3Ga, 1st line Vuoksa (consists of 14 plots). Type of authorized …
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 352,051
Art. 3361870 Land for sale for residential development in the Priozersky district. Great pla…
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 167,643
Art. 3361864 Land for sale for residential development in the Priozersky district. Great pla…
