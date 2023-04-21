Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District
  5. Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Lyuban

Lands for sale in Lyuban, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Lyuban, Russia
Plot of land
Lyuban, Russia
€ 10,729
Land for sale 11 hectares in. Luban in the Leningrad region. The location is in an inhabited…
Plot of land in Lyuban, Russia
Plot of land
Lyuban, Russia
€ 8,270
Land for sale 12 acres of IZHS on. Luban. The plot is located at the entrance to the city, t…
