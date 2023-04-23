Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Dalnekonstantinovsky District
  5. Kuzhutskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
600 m²
€ 112,856
The land near the river and artificial ponds is suitable for cottage buildings or for a recr…
Plot of land in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
60 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 112,856
On the territory there is a house-bath of logs and bars with heating, a roof is a soft roof.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir